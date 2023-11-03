Columbus Grove dismissed Black River by a 34-6 count during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Columbus Grove darted in front of Black River 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense moved in front for a 19-6 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Columbus Grove roared to a 27-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Columbus Grove and Black River played in a 42-17 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

