ONTARIO — Key Realty has announced the addition of a new branch office in Ontario with Adam Gongwer as one of three founding members.

As a Lexington Village Councilman since 2014 and an early retiree from the Ontario Police Department (with 10 of those years serving as a school resource officer), Adam has dedicated his life to helping others.

His passion for service and familiarity with the Richland County area were influential in his decision to become a Realtor. He also believes that he has the right personality for the job.

“Several realtors and teachers from Ontario have told me that I have the right disposition to help a person through the complex process of buying or selling their property,” Gongwer said.

When asked what drew him to Key Realty, Adam replied, “Key Realty wanted to open a branch office in the Mansfield area and I decided to take my five years of experience with Haring Realty, including three years of being a Marketing Manager, and help a new brokerage enter the region.

“Melissa Viers and Amanda Sheets have also joined in the effort. Melissa and I both have our Associate Broker license which helps navigate local issues that could arise in the real estate market.”

Remarking on the recent lawsuits against the National REALTORS Association, Adam said, “Some significant changes are coming to agents including buyer representation and commission.

“I am running for a board of directors position next week with the Mansfield Association of REALTORS to help their members transition away from decades of the seller paying the entire commission on the transaction to the buyer sharing in compensation of the real estate agents involved in the transaction.

“Some states are already decoupling the ‘seller-only’ model and encouraging buyer agents to include up to half of the negotiated commission in the purchase contract. The MLS will also see some changes on how they advertise that new commission structure.

“Recent news articles are detailing how the new model may make it more difficult for buyers to afford to purchase a home with an additional cost being added and I am excited to educate both buyers and sellers on this.”

Adam is ordained with the Lexington Church of Christ. He has been married to his high school sweetheart for the past 32 years. Together they have four children, all of whom have attended Lexington Schools and The Ohio State University.

Adam’s hobbies include graphic design, writing books and hanging out with his family including his shih-poo Murphy.

Key Realty has offices throughout Ohio and Michigan with over 1,300 active agents.