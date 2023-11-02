Karen Sue Preece, age 76, passed away, Sunday, October 29, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield.

Born January 24, 1947 in Martin County, Inez, Kentucky, she was the youngest daughter of the late Jesse Golden Preece and Opal Cline Preece. “Sue” graduated from Warfield High School and attended Prestonsburg Community College. She worked at AK Steel in Mansfield, OH and after many years retired from FT Precision in Fredericktown, OH.

She is survived by one sister, Genoa Preece of The Villages, FL and one brother, Phillip Preece of Columbus, OH. She is also survived by her son, David (Tammy) Hammond of Mansfield, OH, two granddaughters, Logan (Alex) Logue and Makayla (Clay) Cochran and one great-grandson Oliver Logue. She is also survived by her nieces and nephews; Paul Hale, Anita Brewer, Betty Hale, Richie Preece and Randal Preece. Grateful for her caring neighbors Jim Brown and Patty Naumoff and Frank and Norma Jacobs.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Golden Preece and Opal Cline Preece, brother Billy Curtis Preece of Inez, KY, brother Daniel Preece of Columbus, OH, sister Janet Mills of Tomahawk, KY, twin brother Winnis Gale Preece of Tucker, GA and one nephew Bruce Hale.

Private family funeral services will be held in November 2023.

Memorial contributions can be made to OhioHealth Hospice or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org