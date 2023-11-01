MANSFIELD — Recognizing Native American History Month, the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library’s (MRCPL) Main Library hosts the Teacher’s Discovery Traveling Exhibit, American Indian Art.

This exhibit reveals art from six American Indian regions in a larger-than-life format. The center panel completes the exhibit with an original map from Cherokee Publications, showing where all the nations resided.

The vibrant colors of the exhibit are eye-catching, and everyone will appreciate the rich cultural content.

The exhibit will be on display Nov. 2 to 12, in the second-floor lobby of the MRCPL Main Library at 43 W. Third St., Mansfield, Ohio.

