COLUMBUS — The Office of Criminal Justice Services (OCJS) announced that applications are being accepted for federal emergency shelter and supportive services for domestic violence victims and their dependents starting Nov. 1.

Funding will support the establishment, maintenance, and expansion of programs and projects that:

prevent incidents of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence.

provide immediate shelter, supportive services, and access to community-based programs for victims of family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence and their dependents.

provide specialized services for children exposed to family violence, domestic violence, or dating violence, underserved populations, and victims who are members of racial and ethnic minority populations.

Eligible applicants are community-based, non-profit organizations who provide emergency shelter and/or supportive services for victims of family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence and their dependents.

OCJS will administer the grants through the FY 2024 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA).

OCJS released a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the FVPSA grant today. The RFP includes information regarding eligibility, application requirements, and instructions on how to apply.

A voluntary Bidders Training webinar will take place Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. The training will provide information helpful for both the application preparation and review process. To register, please visit https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5431102991055240533.

All awards will be for 12 months of funding, operating from July 1, 2024 through June 30, 2025. The deadline for submissions is Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

OCJS is a division of the Ohio Department of Public Safety. By statute, OCJS is the lead justice planning and assistance office for the state, administering millions of dollars in state and federal criminal justice funding every year.

OCJS also evaluates programs and develops technology, training, and products for criminal justice professionals and communities.