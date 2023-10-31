MANSFIELD — On any given Friday, you’ll likely find a group of middle schoolers in Michael Alonzo’s classroom playing Super Smash Brothers on their lunch break.

“The motley crew of students who come into my class — some of them are my students, some of them are not,” Alonzo said. “Some of them are upperclassmen I’ve never met.”

Alonzo is a teacher and gamers club advisor at Mansfield Middle School. He was also a vocal advocate for the district’s new middle and high school esports teams.

Competitive video gaming, also known as esports, has become a popular extracurricular activity in K-12 schools. Many area schools compete through Esports Ohio, a non-profit that coordinates middle and high school leagues.

Like traditional athletics, Alonzo said esports provides a chance for students to make friends and build social skills.

“Esports in schools can transport these kids from the solitary world of digital gaming into the common space with other students.” nick boller, teacher and advisor for the mansfield gamers club

“It builds camaraderie among the students just like any other sport would,” he said. “It’s fun to watch them egg each other on, cheer each other on, be wowed by the things that they do, because they want to be involved.

“They want to feel like they’re connected to something.”

Mansfield City piloted an esports club earlier this year. Next spring, the district will re-launch it as a school-sponsored sport for middle and high school students.

Nick Boller, advisor of the high school gamers club, said around 70 Mansfield middle and high school students expressed interest in the esports team during a student engagement survey.

He anticipates the high school could have as many as 12 teams in the spring.

Jai’saun Harper, 17, has been part of the Mansfield gamers’ club since age 12. He plans to try out for the Super Smash Brothers esports team next semester.

The crossover fighting game features characters from various Nintendo and third-party franchises.

“Growing up, I played a lot of Metal Gear, Sonic, Mario — seeing all those characters in one game is nice and watching them beat each other is also really fun,” said Cooper. “It’s a nice outlet.”

Esports and mental health

The near universal appeal of video games isn’t limited to American children and teens. It’s also gaining prominence on the world stage.

Saudi Arabia recently announced the launch of an annual Esports World Cup. Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), recently said the committee is exploring the possibility of adding esports to the Olympic Games.

But the rising popularity of video games hasn’t been without criticism. Parents and scholars have voiced concerns about video games’ impact on social skills, schoolwork and both physical and mental health.

Studies examining the link between violent video games and aggression have had mixed results. The American Psychological Association released a resolution in 2015 stating that violent video games can lead to aggressive behavior and decreased social skills.

But some mental health experts, like clinical psychologist and digital mental health researcher Danielle Ramo, argue video games are not harmful when played in moderation.

“The most current evidence is telling us that these games are not likely to make our kids more anxious, depressed, aggressive, or violent,” Ramo wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

A 2017 post by the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry concurred, but advised parents to limit screen time and discuss online safety with kids, since many games include online chat features.

For most of these players, being part of a team actually improves their mental health.” John Yohe, esports club advisor at pioneer career and technology center

John Yohe, advisor for the esports club at Pioneer Career and Technology Center, said Esports Ohio limits the games it offers based on their age rating.

“Esports Ohio has chosen to limit options to Teen-rated games with mature content disabled,” he said “The games also tend to be less realistic at the teen rating level.”

Yohe said he agrees with Esports Ohio’s decision not to allow certain games.

“Most of the research that does show a connection (between video games and violent behavior) is with more lifelike, mature-rated games,” he said.

Boller said Mansfield City Schools esports will opt out of realistic shooting games like Valorant and Apex Legends, which are rated T.

“Because that is still an ongoing issue in most intercity schools, we’re staying away from that for now,” Boller said. “Some of the other games that might have guns in them, they’re all futuristic, weird looking things that aren’t what you would use in real life.”

While some experts have voiced concern about video games and social isolation, Boller believes esports can create a sense of community.

“Esports in schools can transport these kids from the solitary world of digital gaming into the common space with other students,” he said. “These otherwise uninvolved students now will join the ranks of their successfully involved peers.

“They will be more likely to be engaged during classes. More likely to graduate. More likely to aspire to higher education.”

“I envision a place where older eSports students will mentor the new eSports players, creating a cycle of learning, growth and healthy competition.”

Experts say moderation is key for healthy play

Yohe said limiting screen time is important, not just for esports players, but for teens as a whole.

“Time management is a skill many of them need to learn, but if it’s not video games, it would probably be social media, TikTok videos, or something equally pointless,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a problem of video games as a sport, but of students not forming those time management skills.

“A coach can help parents to develop these skills in a player. I will always support a parent restricting a player’s practice time for any reason they see fit.”

Yohe said with healthy time management in place, esports can be beneficial for students.

“An esports player is not the same as an idle gamer. Players are practicing specific skills or lineups, trying to improve. As a result, we see improvements in pattern recognition, reaction time and critical thinking,” he said.

“For most of these players, being part of a team actually improves their mental health. About 70 percent of my players receive all Ohio honors for academic performance during the season.”

Brandy Marquette, executive director of Community Action for Capable Youth, offered similar advice.

“In moderation, gaming can be a good source of entertainment or way to reduce stress,” Marquette said.

“However, excessive online gaming can lead to addiction, mental and physical health concerns. Online communication through gaming can also lead to cyberbullying. Using anonymous, fictional characters or avatars allows players to bully or harass.”

Marquette said “excessive gaming” takes place if someone prioritizes gaming over basic needs like sleep, eating, personal hygiene and relationships with family and friends.

Tips for parents and coaches

Marquette shared the following tips for responsible gaming and preventing cyberbullying: