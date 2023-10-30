MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield in January, for the first time in 12 years, will have a new financial leader.

Three-term incumbent Finance Director Linn Steward is barred by the city charter from seeking another four-year term in office.

Voters on Nov. 7 will choose between Republican Kelly Blankenship and Democrat Jon VanHarlingen for the job that pays $85,651 annually.

Blankenship is a former city finance director, holding the office from 2007-2011, before losing to Steward in the general election by 24 votes (5,896-5,872.)

VanHarlingen is a former member of Mansfield City Council and a retired city worker.

What role does the city finance director play?

The Mansfield Finance Director is paid $85,651 annually, according to the city’s finance department.

(Below is the second evening of Richland Source Candidate Conversations. The live interview with candidates for Mansfield Finance Director begins at the 1-hour, 5-minute mark. It was recorded on Oct. 26 at Idea Works in downtown Mansfield.)

So what does the city finance director do? According to the city charter,

— The Director of Finance shall be elected from the City at Large for a term of four ( 4) years and shall be qualified to hold office by education or experience; provided, that the electors of the City shall be the sole judge of the qualifications required by this Charter.

(A) The Director of Finance shall be the chief fiscal officer of the City. He shall, on behalf of the City, collect all taxes, assessments and monies due; disburse funds as authorized; select depositories; invest funds when available for investment; maintain an efficient general accounting system according to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (G.A.A.P.) as restated in Governmental Accounting for Financial Reporting (G.A.F.R.); specify and supervise departmental accounting, including invoicing, receiving and, where appropriate, cost accounting systems; and represent the City with other governmental fiscal agencies. He shall sit as a member of the Board of Control and act with the same powers and duties as other members of the Board of Control as set forth and provided in the Ohio Revised Code. The Director of Finance shall perform all duties and functions now or hereafter imposed on City Auditors and Treasurers by the laws of the State of Ohio which are not in conflict with the provisions of this Charter.

(B) The Director of Finance shall: for the Council and the Mayor report the current financial status of the City not less than quarterly; provide Council all supportive financial information requested for consideration of the annual appropriation ordinance or resolution; and make a yearly report covering all accounts and obligations of the previous fiscal year.

(C) The Director of Finance shall serve as fiscal advisor to the Mayor and the Council. He shall assist the Mayor in the preparation of the yearly budget, appropriation ordinances or resolutions and statements of anticipated income, and accept any other duties assigned to him by the written request of the Mayor, if such request has been submitted to the Council and approved, by motion, by a majority vote of all members elected to the Council.

(D ) The Department of Finance shall consist of the Finance Director and staff, and the Income Tax Division.

Here is a look a both candidates.

Kelly Blankenship

The 52-year-old, who lives on Andover Road, has a bachelor’s degree in business administration with an emphasis on accounting. She is currently the executive director of Wayfinders Ohio, Inc., a homeless facility in formerly known as Harmony House.

Blankenship, who defeated Mark Abrams in the May primary, said she is seeking a return to the finance post because Mansfield is poised for growth.

“We have experienced fantastic momentum thanks to the work of the Richland County Foundation, the Richland Area Chamber and other business executives on the Mansfield Rising Plan,” she said.

“This year we have an opportunity to put people in office who can capitalize on that momentum and take Mansfield to the next level. These people have a key role in not just the office to which they are being elected, but in serving the community as a whole and as a team,” Blankenship said.

She said one of her goals will be to contain city spending to keep pace with expansion by guiding other elected officials to balance the budget between revenue and spending.

Blankenship said she will ensure the finance office is open and available to internal and external customers by removing restrictions “that keep the public and other city employees from having access to the department and its records.”

“I will work to simplify and contract the budget and fund structure to present a clear and concise picture of how much the government costs,” she said. “Over 30 funds have been added to the chart of accounts, many of which would be better classified using cash codes.

“I will also return to publishing written reports of the financial activity for the (city’s) website as I believe the current system is not user friendly for gaining financial information,” Blankenship said.

She said he previous role as the finance director and her work in private financial efforts help give her an advantage over opponent, including as a portfolio manager; preparing a payroll; owning her own tax preparation business and leading the non-profit homeless shelter.

“I have a track record of making efficiency improvements and cutting costs,” Blankenship said.

“I have experience writing, monitoring and reporting on grants from a variety of sources, as well as forming collaborative relationships with other community organizations,” she said.

She said it’s more important than ever to have a finance director with knowledge and experience, “one who can clearly see the financial picture and advise all interested parties concisely.”

“I am the right candidate for Mansfield,” Blankenship said.

Jon VanHarlingen

The 68-year-old VanHarlingen is a 1974 graduate of Malabar High School who lives on Linden Circle West. Retired from various departments in the city, he is working on a part-time basis for the Richland County Land Bank.

During his two terms on Mansfield City Council (2014-2021), VanHarlingen represented the 3rd Ward. He was defeated in his try for a third term, losing to Rev. El Akuchie by 16 votes (429-409) in the 2021 general election.

He served as council’s finance committee chairman, serving as a watchdog on Mayor Tim Theaker’s budget and actively working on legislation involving spending.

“I am running for finance director because of my continued interest in how tax dollars are levied on the citizens of Mansfield and how these monies are spent,” VanHarlingen said.

“I believe the number one concern of all elected officials should be how to best serve the greatest number of citizens with what the tax dollars can provide,” he said.

VanHarlingen said his goals, if elected, would be to balance the budget; work with the administration to develop a long-term financial plan and to provide public transparency with the city’s financial picture.

He said he wanted to provide the new city administration with the projected revenue in a budget that must be finalized by the end of March 2024. He said his work would follow the city’s current revenue policy that “has not always been followed.”

“The reporting of the city’s current finances is very detailed. Some of these accounts can be reduced for an easier understanding by the public without eliminating the current report,” VanHarlingen said.

He worked for the City of Mansfield for 34 years in multiple departments, including the Clear Fork Reservoir, the wastewater treatment plant, community development department and the water treatment plant.

“This experience has given me an intimate understanding and working knowledge of the various departments and how they operate,” VanHarlingen said.

“I understand the issues that landed Mansfield in fiscal emergency, how our government responded and how to avoid a re-run,” he said.

“I pledge to be fiscally responsible and work closely with the city administration to avoid another fiscal emergency in the event of another economic downfall,” VanHarlingen said.

Click here to read all of the previous Richland Source election coverage.