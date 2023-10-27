St. Paul left no doubt on Friday, controlling Toronto from start to finish for a 56-20 victory at Toronto Jr./Sr. High on Oct. 27 in Ohio football action.

St. Paul opened with a 14-7 advantage over Toronto through the first quarter.

The Flyers opened a monstrous 43-7 gap over the Red Knights at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 56-20.

