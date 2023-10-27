Wynford topped Tinora in a 31-28 overtime thriller in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 27.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Wynford and Tinora settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Royals opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Rams at halftime.

Tinora came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Wynford 21-14.

Nothing was decided in the fourth quarter, with the Royals and the Rams locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

Wynford got the better of the first overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

