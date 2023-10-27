Carey dominated Crestview 29-6 on Oct. 27 in Ohio football.

The Blue Devils registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Carey steamrolled to a 29-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and fourth quarters.

The last time Carey and Crestview played in a 42-14 game on Nov. 13, 2021.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.