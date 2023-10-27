BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 25 and 26.

Oct. 25

7:18 a.m. A suspicious person was reported in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

8:34 a.m. Officers took a report of an assault in the 900 block W Perry St.

8:53 a.m. Officers assisted a person with a mental health crisis in the 900 block of W Perry St.

10:16 a.m. Officers assisted a person with a mental health crisis in the 900 block of W Perry St.

10:19 a.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.

10:33 a.m. Officers assisted the Property Maintenance Inspector in the 600 block of E Rensselaer St.

11:40 a.m. Officers assisted the Property Maintenance Inspector in the 100 block of E Liberty St.

11:57 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 1300 block of High St.

12:23 p.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 100 block of N Sandusky Ave.

12:31 p.m. A disturbance was reported in the 1800 block of E Mansfield St.

2:54 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 500 block of E. Charles St.

3:33 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 1600 block of Colonial Dr.

3:53 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:01 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the are of Elm St. and Irving St.

7:35 p.m. Officers investigated an accident in the area of Walnut St. and Lucas St.

8:34 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Fisher St.

9:13 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of Forest Hills Ct.

9:59 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance at Waterford Glen.

10:02 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 100 block of S. Spring St.

11:28 p.m. A verbal warning for exhaust was issued in the area of Walnut St. and Charles St.

Oct. 26

12:07 a.m. A verbal warning for stop sign and expired plates was issued in the 1400 block of Whetstone St.

12:46 a.m. Nickolas Pierce, 28, was arrested on a warrant out of Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to CCJC pending a court appearance.

1:05 a.m. Officers investigated an animal complaint in the 200 block of Wayne Ave.

1:41 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of Jones St. and Woodlawn Ave.

2:49 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic situation in the 1500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

3:04 a.m. Officers investigated a larceny in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

4:14 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 500 block of E. Irving St.