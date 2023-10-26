Tyler Scott Symisck, born in Mansfield Ohio, passed away at the young age of 21. He was born to his mother, Jessica L. Ramirez (Hitchcock), and his father, Steven S. Symsick. His life was a testament to the profound impact one can have on the world in a short time.

Tyler is survived by his mother, Jessica Ramirez (Hitchcock), his father, Steven Symsick, and his sister, Tequella Ramirez. He leaves behind a wide circle of cousins, friends, and extended family members who were touched by his presence and will forever carry his memory in their hearts.

Tyler was preceded in death by his great grandmother, Rose Cheeps, his grandmother, April James, and his grandfather, John Symsick. They have now welcomed him into their embrace in the afterlife.

Tyler was a young man who had a knack for working with his hands and found fulfillment in construction work. During his high school years at Ontario High School, Tyler embraced his passion for baseball. He also had a deep love for the outdoors, sports, fishing, and music. His vibrant spirit and infectious smile had a way of making everyone around him smile too.

Tyler Scott Symsick’s time on this earth may have been brief, but he touched the souls of many, leaving behind cherished memories.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours to pay their respects on Monday, October 30th, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM, at the Ontario Cremation and Memorial Society, located at 9 Chambers Rd, Ontario, Ohio 44906. Following the calling hours, a funeral service will be held from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the same location. Pastor AJ Brinegar will officiate the service.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org