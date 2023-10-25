FREDERICKTOWN — Recently, the Fredericktown FFA competed in the Sub-district / Knox County Job Interview Career Development Event.

Participating members were: Raegan Blanchard who placed 4th in Division II; Chloe Wells who placed 3rd in Division IV; and Lauren Neighbarger who placed 2nd in Division III. Lauren qualified and will be advancing to the District 7 Competition for a chance to go to the State contest.

In this event, members must create an effective cover letter and resume that must be submitted ahead of time.

Then, participating members will fill out a job application form and then they will participate in a mock job interview where they are judged on contact, speech, and the content of their answers.

Fredericktown FFA Advisor is Debra Burden.