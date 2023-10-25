BUCYRUS — The Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. and First Federal Community Bank Board of Directors has announced that it has named Steven R. Crall as President & CEO.

The promotion was effective Oct. 9, 2023. Crall served as a Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer with the First Federal Community Bank for the past four years.

He brings a wealth of leadership and fiscal management experience to his new position, the board announced. Crall succeeds Jeffery K. Urban who was interim President & CEO.

“Steve’s passion for the community and the Bank over the years has not gone unnoticed,” said board chair, Dawn Ratliff.

“The board of directors believes in Steve’s strong leadership skills and high level of financial experience that make him the right person to lead the Bank.”

Steve joined the Bank in 2016 and has served as the Chief Financial Officer for the past four years.

Prior to joining the First Federal Community Bank, Steve brought a wealth of experience having served various financial positions in manufacturing, community/economic development, and the financial services industry.

His philanthropic mindset has led him to serve on various community projects and board of directors.

Crall served as the Fiscal Officer for the Bucyrus Public Library for 23 years, Wynford Local School District Board of Education for 12 years, and The Crawford County Economic Partnership along with various other community initiatives.

Crall is a lifelong resident of Crawford County.

He graduated from Bowling Green State University earning his Bachelor of Science Business Administration in Finance. Additionally, Steve is a CPA (inactive).

Crall is a lifelong learner and considers spending time with family and reading as his two favorite passions.

He resides in Bucyrus with his wife Shelly. Together, they have three children, Alex, Josh, and Allie (Collin) coupled with a grandson Tate and newborn granddaughter Ella, and beloved dog Sunshine.

“I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to lead this organization and build upon our previous success,” Crall said. “Our current strategic plan is a living document that will guide the Bank to continued growth while maintaining our high level of standards and involvement in all communities we serve.

“Our team members proudly live and serve in our communities and practice our common belief of: Care for each other, Curiosity for things unknown, and the Courage of Ownership.”

For more information, visit www.ffcb.com.