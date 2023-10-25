BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 24 and 25.

Oct. 24

6:30 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of W Rensselaer St.

8:55 a.m. A civil standby was completed in the 1700 block of Whetstone St.

9:49 a.m. A Woodlawn Ave resident report their home entered sometime this morning.

10:20 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of E Mansfield St.

11:04 a.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of N Walnut St was investigated.

11:25 a.m. A disturbance in the 100 block of E Mansfield St was investigated.

11:40 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1300 block of N Sandusky Ave.

11:56 a.m. A Waterford Glen resident reported his vehicle stolen sometime this morning.

1:53 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station regarding a theft.

2:46 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject about a larceny complaint in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

3:12 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 200 block of W. Charles St.

3:28 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Bucyrus Plaza.

3:53 p.m. Officers assisted with a residential lock out in the 500 block W. Southern Ave.

4:26 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 3100 block of State Route 98.

4:56 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 600 block of N. Lane St.

5:13 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:02 p.m. Thomas Wells, 44, and Brandon Schwemley, 40, were arrested in the area of S. Land St and Charles St. Mr. Wells was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center with charges pending. Mr Schwemley was released pending a court appearance.

7:07 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Plymouth St.

7:19 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of W. Mary St.

7:58 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 900 block of Hull Ave.

8:08 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Auto Ave and Whetstone St.

8:21 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Maple St and Songer Ave.

8:36 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Walnut St and Mansfield St.

9:04 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of Hopley Ave and Lucas St.

9:36 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 500 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

11:36 p.m. Officers assisted CCSO in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

Oct. 25

12:54 a.m. Officers assisted a citizen with a lost item in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:27 a.m. Officers took report from a subject on station regarding fraud.