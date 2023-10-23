MANSFIELD — Two seats are up for grabs on the Mansfield City Schools board of education on Nov. 7.

Board President Renda Cline and board member Sheryl Weber have terms expiring at the end of 2023, but neither seek another term.

“I have spent 12 wonderful years serving the MCS district,” Cline said.

Weber, wrapping up her eighth year as a board member, said, “I just felt it was time for me to step back and have new blood on the board.”

Before running for school board, Weber worked as a teacher and administrator for 32 years, retiring from Mansfield City Schools.

Weber said she plans to stay involved and will continue serving as a testing coordinator for the SAT and ACT exams at Mansfield Senior High School.

“It’s not like I’m stepping away from the schools,” she said.

Weber said she’s also going to a member of the Senior High’s career tech program’s advisory board. In addition, she plans to keep volunteering for Altrusa’s First Read to Succeed program.

Contestants for the two open seats are Jennifer Kime, Jason Lawrence and Leslie Ward.

Only Kime’s name will appear on the ballot. Lawrence and Ward are running as write-in candidates. The four-year term commences on Jan. 1.

Mansfield City School board members are paid $125 per meeting with a maximum of 24 meetings annually, according to the district treasurer’s office.

Here is a look at the three candidates:

Jennifer Kime

Jennifer Kime, 46, resides at 53 Sherman Ave. This is her first time running for public office.

Jennifer Kime

Kime has worked for Downtown Mansfield Inc. for 22 years. She’s been the CEO there for the last 10 years. Kime holds a bachelor’s degree in social and global studies from Antioch College and a master’s in business administration from Ashland University.

“I’m very passionate about the Mansfield City school district,” Kime said. “As a parent, I’ve seen a lot of the incredible progress the district has made and I believe in a strong vision for its future.”

Kime said she comes from a family of school professionals, including teachers, treasurers and cafeteria workers. Kime briefly worked as a substitute teacher. She currently has children enrolled in Mansfield City Schools and another who recently graduated from Mansfield Senior High School.

Kime said her goal would be to continue building on the district’s progress, particularly by strengthening the relationships between schools, parents and the community.

“My goals and visions are to create positive educational experiences for every member of the school district,” she said. “We’ve seen so many great successes come out of the school and so many of the students graduating now are going on to these amazing futures. I think it’s possible to have that for every student in the district.”

Jason Lawrence

Jason Lawrence, 54, resides at 166 W. Fourth St.

Lawrence is employed in the Black River Local School District as an assistant to the treasurer, handling accounts payable and accounts receivable. He worked as a youth specialist/supervisor for the Richland County Juvenile Court from 2013 to 2018.

Jason Lawrence

Lawrence earned a bachelor’s in business administration from Mount Vernon Nazarene University in 2010 and an Ohio school treasurer’s license from Ashland University in 2015.

Lawrence said his treasurer’s license is expired, but he plans to complete the required coursework to reactivate it.

Lawrence was among several candidates for the position of Mansfield City Schools treasurer in 2020 — a position that ultimately went to Tacy Courtright.

Lawrence served as Mansfield City Council’s 5th ward councilman for seven years. After switching his party affiliation, he lost the seat to then-Democrat Aurelio Diaz in 2021.

“I answered the call to serve in Mansfield city government for seven years and I have answered the call now to continue the legacy by serving the students and families in our community on the Mansfield school board,” he said.

“My predecessors and the current board have built a great foundation, and my goal would be to continue to build on that.”

Lawrence graduated from Malabar High School in 1983. He said his children, nieces and nephews have also gone through the school system. Lawrence said his mother worked in the office at Mansfield Senior High School and his sisters worked there now. His father worked for the district maintenance department.

Lawrence volunteered for three years on the Third Street Family Health Services board of directors, including a term as board treasurer. He has also served on the financial council for Fusion Ministries. He is currently the treasurer for Godsfield House of Prayer.

Leslie Ward

Leslie Ward, 43, resides at 186 Westwood Ave.

Leslie Ward

Ward is currently the secretary for Mansfield Senior High’s music booster club, a position she has held for three years. She works as an account manager at Ruby Foster Miller Earick, an insurance agency in Mansfield.

“I am very invested in the success of the Mansfield City School District, students and staff,” Ward said. “I am proud to be a graduate, parent and life-long resident of Mansfield. I want to continue to encourage positive progress for the district.”

Ward said she wants voters to know that she is ready to help, listen and learn.

“At the beginning, I will have a lot to learn and digest,” she said, regarding her goals if elected.

“I would like to help continue the great progress with the state grade card and help the district become more efficient.”