BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 20 to 23.

Oct. 20

6:56 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

8:14 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Nauman Ave.

8:33 a.m. A parking complaint was reported in the 3100 block of St Rt 98.

8:47 a.m. A commercial alarm was reported in the 300 block of N Sandusky Ave.

10:29 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 1000 block of Martha Ave.

10:38 a.m. Officers spoke with a person in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave regarding telecommunications harassment.

10:48 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of N Sandusky Ave.

2:15 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an ongoing matter.

3:09 p.m. Officers contacted a complainant in the 100 block of E Southern Ave.

3:21 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a civil matter.

3:47 p.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Children Services in the 400 block of N. Walnut St.

4:49 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass complaint in the area of Waterford Glen.

4:57 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 2100 block of Stetzer Rd.

6:49 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of Rogers St and Hopley Ave.

8:39 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Mansfield St.

9:49 p.m. Officers responded to the 400 block of W. Rensselaer for a disturbance.

10:55 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

10:57 p.m. Officers investigated a report of vandalism in the 800 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

11:25 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a drunk person in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

11:48 p.m. A verbal warning for a stop sign was issued in the area of Charles St. and Kaler Ave.

11:57 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 300 block of E. Rensselaer St.

11:59 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

Oct. 21

12:05 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a drunk person in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

1:27 a.m. Officers investigated a report of vandalism in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

1:31 a.m. A verbal warning for equipment was issued in the area of Warren St. and Poplar St.

2:01 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

3:06 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 100 block of N. Spring St.

3:26 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Marion Rd.

4:53 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic issue at Waterford Glen.

6:13 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of Perry St.

9:57 a.m. Noah Thornton, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

11:26 a.m. Officers assisted a person in the 200 block of E Mansfield St.

11:45 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding identity theft.

11:50 a.m. Officers mediated a disturbance in the 300 block of E Mansfield St.

12:09 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of W Kilbourne Dr.

1:25 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave.

2:05 p.m. A person was warned for trespassing in the 1600 block of E Southern Ave.

4:52 p.m. A traffic citation was issued for a 2-vehicle accident in the area of Hopley Ave and Whetstone St.

4:54 p.m. Officers assisted with a lockout in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a deer being hit in the 1000 block of E. Southern Ave.

6:12 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of W. Rensselaer St.

6:28 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous incident.

6:54 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:09 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.

7:50 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 200 block of S. Lane St.

10:32 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

Oct. 22

12:03 a.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at Pinewood Court.

12:19 a.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation in the 100 block of Emerson St.

1:33 a.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of Mary St. and Sandusky Ave.

3:05 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of Galen St.

3:07 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.

3:13 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

6 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.

6:14 a.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

7:37 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 1300 block of Michigan Dr.

9:02 a.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 300 block of Plymouth St.

9:31 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Liberty St.

9:35 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of W. Mary St.

10:58 a.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 400 block of Woodlawn Ave.

12:09 p.m. Officers investigated a loud music complaint in the 600 block of E. Rensselaer St.

12:43 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

12:47 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

12:57 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

1:55 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 500 block of Woodlawn Ave.

2 p.m. Officers took a private property accident report in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

3:36 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 500 block of E. Warren St.

5:40 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of E. Southern Ave and Union St.

7:38 p.m. A traffic citation was issued as a result of a non injury accident in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

8:28 p.m. Two traffic citations were issued in the area of E. Mary St and N. Sandusky Ave.

9:22 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 400 block of Songer Ave.

11:23 p.m. Officers attempted a welfare check in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.

Oct. 23

12:37 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 1700 block of Hopley Ave.

2:46 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 1200 block of Monnett St.