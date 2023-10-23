BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 20 to 23.
Oct. 20
6:56 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.
8:14 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 200 block of Nauman Ave.
8:33 a.m. A parking complaint was reported in the 3100 block of St Rt 98.
8:47 a.m. A commercial alarm was reported in the 300 block of N Sandusky Ave.
10:29 a.m. Officers investigated an alarm in the 1000 block of Martha Ave.
10:38 a.m. Officers spoke with a person in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave regarding telecommunications harassment.
10:48 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1300 block of N Sandusky Ave.
2:15 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding an ongoing matter.
3:09 p.m. Officers contacted a complainant in the 100 block of E Southern Ave.
3:21 p.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding a civil matter.
3:47 p.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Children Services in the 400 block of N. Walnut St.
4:49 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass complaint in the area of Waterford Glen.
4:57 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 2100 block of Stetzer Rd.
6:49 p.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
7 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of Rogers St and Hopley Ave.
8:39 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Mansfield St.
9:49 p.m. Officers responded to the 400 block of W. Rensselaer for a disturbance.
10:55 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.
10:57 p.m. Officers investigated a report of vandalism in the 800 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
11:25 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a drunk person in the 200 block of E. Mary St.
11:48 p.m. A verbal warning for a stop sign was issued in the area of Charles St. and Kaler Ave.
11:57 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 300 block of E. Rensselaer St.
11:59 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.
Oct. 21
12:05 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a drunk person in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
1:27 a.m. Officers investigated a report of vandalism in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.
1:31 a.m. A verbal warning for equipment was issued in the area of Warren St. and Poplar St.
2:01 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.
3:06 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 100 block of N. Spring St.
3:26 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 1800 block of Marion Rd.
4:53 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic issue at Waterford Glen.
6:13 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of Perry St.
9:57 a.m. Noah Thornton, 35, was arrested in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.
11:26 a.m. Officers assisted a person in the 200 block of E Mansfield St.
11:45 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding identity theft.
11:50 a.m. Officers mediated a disturbance in the 300 block of E Mansfield St.
12:09 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 100 block of W Kilbourne Dr.
1:25 p.m. Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 800 block of Woodlawn Ave.
2:05 p.m. A person was warned for trespassing in the 1600 block of E Southern Ave.
4:52 p.m. A traffic citation was issued for a 2-vehicle accident in the area of Hopley Ave and Whetstone St.
4:54 p.m. Officers assisted with a lockout in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
6:07 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a deer being hit in the 1000 block of E. Southern Ave.
6:12 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of W. Rensselaer St.
6:28 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference a previous incident.
6:54 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 200 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
7:09 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 1300 block of Whetstone St.
7:50 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 200 block of S. Lane St.
10:32 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 600 block of E. Oakwood Ave.
Oct. 22
12:03 a.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation at Pinewood Court.
12:19 a.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation in the 100 block of Emerson St.
1:33 a.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the area of Mary St. and Sandusky Ave.
3:05 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of Galen St.
3:07 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 400 block of E. Rensselaer St.
3:13 a.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.
6 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1300 block of Woodlawn Ave.
6:14 a.m. A verbal warning was issued to a motorist in the 300 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
7:37 a.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 1300 block of Michigan Dr.
9:02 a.m. Officers investigated a parking complaint in the 300 block of Plymouth St.
9:31 a.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 200 block of E. Liberty St.
9:35 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 200 block of W. Mary St.
10:58 a.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 400 block of Woodlawn Ave.
12:09 p.m. Officers investigated a loud music complaint in the 600 block of E. Rensselaer St.
12:43 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 200 block of E. Mary St.
12:47 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a fight in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.
12:57 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.
1:55 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 500 block of Woodlawn Ave.
2 p.m. Officers took a private property accident report in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
3:36 p.m. Officers assisted EMS in the 500 block of E. Warren St.
5:40 p.m. A traffic citation was issued in the area of E. Southern Ave and Union St.
7:38 p.m. A traffic citation was issued as a result of a non injury accident in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.
8:28 p.m. Two traffic citations were issued in the area of E. Mary St and N. Sandusky Ave.
9:22 p.m. Officers assisted with a lock out in the 400 block of Songer Ave.
11:23 p.m. Officers attempted a welfare check in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.
Oct. 23
12:37 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 1700 block of Hopley Ave.
2:46 a.m. Officers assisted the Bucyrus Fire Department in the 1200 block of Monnett St.