Laura Renae Prosser, 41, passed away at her home on Friday, October 6, 2023.

Laura was born on July 1, 1982 in Mansfield, Ohio. She was the daughter of Mark and Teresa (Pritchett) Prosser. Laura received her GED from Mansfield City Schools, she was currently enrolled online at St. Clair Community College aspiring for her degree in psychology. She dearly loved her children and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Spending time outdoors and fishing were favorite pastimes of Laura’s.

Laura is survived by her children, Kayla and Dakota Prosser; her parents; her sister, Jaequeline (Timothy) Montgomery; her grandmother, Kay Smith; her nieces, Brittany Fenton, Samantha and Jasmine Tesso; her close friends, Tom Roberts and Tabby Tesso; and other cherished family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harold (Marilyn) Pritchett and Claude Smith.

There will be no services or visitation. Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services-Wappner is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services-Wappner

Website: www.wappner.com