Erma “Jean” Rackenbaugh, 91 of Ontario, formerly of Crestline, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 20, 2023, with her family by her side.

Jean was welcomed into the world on July 23, 1932, in LaGrange, Georgia to the late Birdis W. and Archie “Queenie L.” (Williams) Shaw.

Jean was a Hogansville High School graduate, class of 1950. She met her late husband, Earl B. Rackenbaugh Jr. during a military parade he was a part of in Georgia. They would later marry on December 29, 1952. Earl and Jean spent the next twenty-one years together before Earl’s passing on March 18, 1974.

Jean was a life member of the VFW Post 2920, Crestline. She was also an Eastern Star, which she took great pride in. Jean was also a former member of Frist English Evangelical Lutheran Church. Jean worked in retail most of her life. She enjoyed every aspect that came along with sales. She first worked for Wells and then Kings. Jean later retired from Macy’s.

Jean enjoyed listening to country music and looked forward to going out and dancing with her friends. Throughout Jean’s life she never met a stranger. She loved talking to people and getting to know their life story. Jean could often be known for spending hours talking with a stranger on a park bench and sharing stories.

Jean was an avid reader and would spend countless hours getting lost inside of a book. If Jean was not reading, she could be found solving crossword puzzles or trying to finish her latest jigsaw puzzle.

Left to cherish Jean’s memories are her daughters, Janet (Rick) Karsmizki of Crestline and Flo Freeman of Galion; her grandchildren, Jeannie (Bill) Kreis of Marysville and Rich (Amber) Blue of Crestline; her great-grandchildren, Rya, Fred and William Kreis and Weston Blue; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Buddy Shaw.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Mansfield Memorial Park with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Richland County Humane Society, Richland County Dog Warden & Adoption Center, or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Pathways Hospice, Your Choice Home Health Services, and Choices Homecare for the care that was shown to Jean.

