Marshall Hicks, age 87, resident of Shelby died on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at UH Samaritan Hospital in Ashland.

Born February 19, 1936, to the late Woots and Anna Sue (Allen) Hicks in Waylon, Kentucky. Marshall retired from Copperweld Steel Company. He was a diesel mechanic and member of the steel worker union local #3057. Marshall was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He loved to read and work with his hands and stay busy. He was happiest in the company of his family and friends. Marshall will be greatly missed, and the memories made with him will be cherished by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his children, Brianna (Rex) Coon of Sarasota, FL, Loretta Sexton of Shelby; grandchildren, Tenille O’Connor, Sarah Kagarice, Jerrod O’Connor, Heather Rita, Phillip Wenninger, and Wyatt Sexton; sister Doris Hall of KY; nieces and nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, Marshall was preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years, Ethel Hicks, his son, Ricky Duane Hicks and daughter Sheila Wenninger.

Friends may visit the Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby, Monday, October 23, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Reverend Doug Tackett of the Taylortown Community Church will officiate with interment in Oakland Cemetery.

In place of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at P.O. Box 6704 Hagerstown, MD 21741.

