LOUDONVILLE – The Loudonville-Perrysville Exempted Village School District (LPEVSD) is seeking construction bids for its greenhouse project.

The district plans to construct a new greenhouse aiming to provide students with opportunities for practical experiences and valuable knowledge.

Ultimately, this project helps shape the future of the district’s agricultural instruction.

The new greenhouse will replace the current structure with ample classroom space and more accessible and flexible space for potting, hydroponics and aquaculture.

The opportunity to bid has been extended and will remain open until Oct. 30, 2023, at 4 p.m., at which time the sealed bids will be unsealed and read aloud.

Interested bidders should visit www..lpschools.k12.oh.us for more information.

About the Greenhouse project

Over the past two years, the Greenhouse Project has reached a significant milestone, securing the $215,000 raised through community pledges and grant funding.

The initiative has been supported by the Mohican Area Community Fund, Loudonville-

Perrysville School Foundation, Ashland County Community Foundation, Hugo and Mabel Young Foundation and anonymous donors.

The district will also receive funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) as part of a recent timber and logging agreement that will be used toward construction of the new greenhouse.

Superintendent Jennifer Allerding emphasized the project’s impact, highlighting the

importance of agricultural education and community support.

“By equipping Loudonville-Perrysville students with hands-on experience and knowledge, we are able to foster a generation of thriving agriculturalists with the skills they need to be successful,” Allerding said.

“This Greenhouse Project has been in the works for over two years and we, as a district, in partnership with the Career Technical Program of Agricultural Science, are looking forward to bringing this vision to life.”

Despite the progress, the district’s financial responsibility to ensure the program’s continuity remains at approximately $185,000. Every contribution matters, and supporting this initiative means helping bridge the funding gap.

The Loudonville FFA Alumni & Supporters is spearheading fundraising efforts on this project in partnership with the Loudonville-Perrysville School District, Loudonville FFA Chapter and charitable foundations.

To learn more about the FFA Greenhouse Project and how you can make a difference, please visit https://loudonvilleffa.com/Greenhouse.