In a world still reeling from the atrocities inflicted on innocent people from babies to elderly only 12 days ago, I find it horrific that we find on the ballot in the “civilized” state of Ohio a Constitutional amendment espousing a “right” to kill babies.

We watched in horror as babies were murdered in front of their parents, yet we have on our ballot the barbaric practice of abortion – including partial birth abortion in which a child ready to be delivered is killed and then the mother, who’s health this bill is supposed to protect, still has to deliver the child.

In a world in which we are being told that it is unfair to celebrate Mother’s Day because it might hurt the feelings of women who have been unable to have children, a world where families who desperately want children have to go as far as China to adopt them, a world where medical care is so advanced that heart surgery can be successfully performed on babies still in the womb and the chance of a mother dying during childbirth has decreased to almost 0%, it is simply preposterous that such an unconscionable procedure should even be considered.

Indeed, we have a right to choose.

We have a choice to create a baby or not to. But that innocent baby has no choice.

We need to love mothers and make sure they have the best health care possible and the most support we can give them.

We need to help those who find themselves in circumstances they didn’t mean to be in, especially those who had no control over their situation.

But we need to love them both. An innocent child is a gift and has no choice.

We must end the atrocity of making it okay to kill babies.

You wouldn’t be reading this if your parents had made the choice not to keep you. Please Vote NO on Issue 1.

Reba Matern

Mansfield, Ohio