A suffocating defense helped Western Reserve handle Northwood 48-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The first quarter gave Western Reserve a 14-0 lead over Northwood.

The Roughriders fought to a 41-0 intermission margin at the Rangers’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Roughriders held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

