Lexington knocked off Ashland 24-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 20.

The Minutemen registered a 17-0 advantage at intermission over the Arrows.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Lexington and Ashland were both scoreless.

The Arrows rallied with a 14-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Minutemen prevailed.

