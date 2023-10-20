A suffocating defense helped Lucas handle Arlington 30-0 at Lucas High on Oct. 20 in Ohio football action.

Lucas moved in front of Arlington 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cubs opened an enormous 17-0 gap over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Lucas pulled to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cubs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Arlington and Lucas squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Arlington High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.