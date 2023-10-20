MANSFIELD — Madison Miller admitted Friday morning it’s tough to say no when Doc Stumbo calls.

The 2023 Miss Ohio, who made 117 appearances in the first 100 days of her reign, welcomed home an Honor Flight in Columbus around midnight on Thursday.

She woke before dawn on Friday to drive to Mansfield to help the 85-year-old Stumbo during his 20th annual Make A Difference Day Food Drive.

“(Saying no to Stumbo) is never something that crosses my mind,” Miller said.

“I know that even if I’m feeling low, if I need to fill my cup up, Doc is the perfect one to do it. He’s so passionate about this community.

“He’s passionate about Miss Ohio. So bringing those two things together just creates the perfect day,” said Miller, a Coshocton native.

“There’s no other place I’d rather be than Mansfield, Ohio, right now,” she said.

Stumbo launched the food drive two decades ago and has continued it each year, an event that now helps to restock Catholic Charities and also Wayfinders, a homeless shelter formerly known as Harmony House.

Stumbo and his team of volunteers, primarily representing local labor unions, accepted donations from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of Dan Lew Exchange/DLX on North Park Street at Mansfield’s Central Park.

Residents could donate non-perishable food items, toiletries and paper products, as well as cash and checks made payable to either Catholic Charities or Wayfinders.

Stumbo said workers at the event also accepted donations via credit and debit cards during three-hour drive. Donations can be made directly at either Catholic Charities or Wayfinders until 4 p.m., he said.

Lew, who provided space on the Central Park square as well as much-needed coffee and donuts on the cloudy cold morning, said there is a huge need for the annual event.

“Especially this time of year, right before the holidays,” Lew said.

“It’s getting more challenging to be able to get fed. Not only with needy families, but just everyone in general with the prices of commodities and food in general going up.

“There’s a huge need and I don’t know if everyone is aware of that,” Lew said.

Like Miller, Lew said it’s hard to say no to Stumbo.

“We’ll do it every year. Whatever Doc needs. Obviously, Wayfinders and Catholic Charities have needs. It’s truly our pleasure to help,” he said.

“You never say no to Doc,” Lew said with a laugh.

Another person who responded to Stumbo’s call was Miss Ohio 2019 Caroline Grace Williams, now a New York City resident who is back in Mansfield to appear in “Hello, Dolly!” at the Renaissance Theatre Nov. 11-19.

“No, never,” she said with a smile when asked about not coming when Stumbo asks for help.

“I’ll fly back. I’ll be there. Whatever Doc needs.”

Williams, a Cincinnati native, works at J.P. Morgan in NYC during the day and pursues her theater career in the evenings.

“In New York, I’m auditioning. I have an agent. I am taking lots of dance classes and voice lessons and just working to get my name out there.

“It’s a little bit of a different world (in New York), so we will see,” she said. “Fingers crossed.”

As the sun came up on a cloudy day, Stumbo was in his element, collecting checks and donations, shaking hands and sharing hugs.

He said the goal for the day was $15,000 in food and financial donations.

“But any amount is good because it helps the people,” Stumbo said. “That’s what it is all about.

“People in this county are great. They give and give and give. I’m proud of it and it helps a lot of people. A lot of people can’t afford food, can’t afford their utilities and other stuff, so this helps them a lot,” Stumbo said.

How much longer will Stumbo be leading the drive — and making the calls for help?

“I don’t know,” he said with a laugh. “I’m 85 now, but as long as the good Lord wants me to stay here, I’ll keep running it.”