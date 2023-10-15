MANSFIELD — Doc Stumbo said Friday he believes Richland County residents always come through for neighbors in need.

The 85-year-old community activist and his army of volunteers are counting on that support again Friday, Oct. 20, during the 20th annual Make A Difference Day Food Drive.

“People in Richland County are the greatest bunch of people I ever knew or will know,” said Stumbo, a West Virginia native who moved to Shelby in 1958 and went to work for General Motors after serving in the military.

Stumbo launched the food drive two decades ago and has continued it each year, an event that now helps to restock Catholic Charities and also Wayfinders, a homeless shelter formerly known as Harmony House.

Stumbo and his team will accept donations from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. in front of Dan Lew Exchange/DLX on North Park Street at Mansfield’s Central Park.

Residents may donate non-perishable food items, toiletries and paper products, as well as cash and checks made payable to either Catholic Charities or Wayfinders.

Stumbo said workers at the event will also accept donations via credit and debit cards during three-hour drive. Donations can be made directly at either Catholic Charities or Wayfinders until 4 p.m., he said.

“If you want to donate, but can’t come down, call me at 419-524-0733 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day and I will have someone come pick it up,” Stumbo said.

Organized labor unions continue to strongly support the drive, according to Stumbo, a former UAW local leader.

“They will be there at 7 a.m. with checks and a truckload of food,” Stumbo said. “They see the need in the community because they are always out and about and they see the need people have.

“People are having a hard time. This has been a bad year.”

Last year’s event raised a record $12,000 in food and cash donations, according to Stumbo.

“We want to hit $15,000 this year,” he said. “We want this to be a great food drive in our 20th year.”