BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 18 to 20.

Oct. 18

7:20 a.m. A resident in the 800 block of Rogers St was warned for barking dogs.

9:12 a.m. A report of an injured deer in the 1200 block of Dundee Trail was investigated.

10:31 a.m. Officers made a civil standby in the 300 block of E Charles St.

12:31 p.m. Officers assisted BFD in the 700 block of Wilbur St.

1:19 p.m. A subject spoke with officers on station regarding a theft.

1:31 p.m. Property found in the 1000 block of Beal Ave. was disposed of.

2:11 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave.

2:45 p.m. Officers responded to an animal call in the 900 block of E Mansfield St.

4:04 p.m. A disturbance in the 1700 block of Whetstone St was investigated.

4:30 p.m. A disturbance in the 600 block of Wilbur St was investigated.

5:42 p.m. A disturbance in the 800 block of S East St was investigated.

6:13 p.m. Officers made a welfare check in City Lot #3.

6:37 p.m. A false alarm was received from the 700 block of Gay St.

6:42 p.m. A subject came on station to speak with officers regarding a protection order violation.

7:16 p.m. Officers conducted a legal service in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:48 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

8:51 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 400 block of McKinley Ave.

9:47 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 800 block of Rogers St.

10:19 p.m. Officers handles a traffic issue in the 100 block of E. Warren St.

10:21 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 200 block of Penn Ave.

10:32 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 700 block of E. Warren St.

Oct. 19

12:11 a.m. A verbal warning for a plate light was issued in the area of Sandusky Ave. and Crossroads Blvd.

7:30 a.m. Officers took a report of a hit-skip accident in the 600 block of E Lucas St.

7:51 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

8:45 a.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Dog Warden in the Faustina Ave and Hopley Ave area.

11:50 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 800 block of E Mansfield St.

12:44 p.m. Officers assisted the Property Maintenance Inspector in the 1000 block of E Liberty St.

1:19 p.m. Officers were requested for a standby in the 300 block of E Charles St.

1:47 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 800 block of Kaler Ave.

3 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of Stetzer Rd S.

3:35 p.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation in the 800 block of S. East St.

6:27 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 1600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

6:45 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

6:49 p.m. Officers responded to a trespass in the 400 block of E. Southern Ave.

6:52 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check in the 300 block of Wallace Ave.

6:55 p.m. Officers conducted a civil stand-by in the 300 block of E. Charles St.

7 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 600 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

7:30 p.m. Officers investigated vandalism in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.

7:36 p.m. Officers assisted Craawford County Sheriff’s Office on Crossroads Blvd.

8:15 p.m. Officers investigated a domestic issue in the 1100 block of Tiffin St.

8:22 p.m. Officers responded to a private property accident in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

8:31 p.m. Officers assisted Tiffin Police Department in the 600 block of Plymouth St.

8:58 p.m. Officers conducted a follow-up investigation in the 200 block of E. Mary St.

Oct. 20

2:04 a.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a lockout in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.