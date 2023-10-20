ASHLAND — The 54th concert season continues on Saturday, Oct. 28, with “Rejoice!” featuring soprano Symone Harcum.

Grammy Award winning Music Director and Conductor Michael Repper will conduct Iubilo by Brian Nabors and Exsultate jubilate and Symphony No.41, C major (Jupiter) by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

The public is invited to the Robert M. & Janet L. Archer Auditorium for a preconcert talk at 6:50 p.m. and performance at 7:30 p.m.

Composed in 2019, Iubilo is a fanfare exploring pure, musical manifestations of joy and celebration.

Opera News says of Symone, “It was with her voice that Harcum lit up the stage, revealing an ample, plush, seamless soprano capable of remarkable radiance in the upper reaches.”

Exsultate, jubilate (1772), like all such contemporary compositions, is in the imposing secular operatic style.

It is Mozart’s first great work that still enjoys frequent performance, and a clear harbinger of the beloved operatic arias still to come.

The concert closes with Symphony No.41, C major. Called the “Jupiter,” it is the culmination of Mozart’s symphonic composition and alludes to an Oympian mastery of technique that characterizes Mozart’s late works.

The summer of 1788 produced three symphonies that distinguish themselves from all of his others.

Symphonies 39, 40 and 41 – a group of symphonic works without equal, seemed to be motivated only by interior and personal reasons.

“They were written in the short space of about two months, amazingly at the same time of the composition of seven other significant works of his maturity,” said William E. Runyan.

The ASO thanks soloist sponsors Bud and Cuda Ingmand and the John R. Donelson Fund; and music sponsors Explore Ashland and Dr. JoAnn Ford Watson.

Remainder of the season subscriptions are on sale for $123.50 adult and $109.25 senior age 65 and up.

Individual tickets are $26 adult and $23 seniors. Child and student tickets are free with the purchase of an adult or senior ticket, though they may be purchased for $5 each to benefit the Symphony.

Free tickets and discounts available for persons receiving EBT, SNAP, WIC, and Medicaid are available by phone or at the door.

For more information, please call 419-289-5115 or visit www.ashlandsymphony.org.

The ASO is a 501(c)3 non-profit corporation and is proudly sponsored by Robert M. and Janet L. Archer, Samaritan Hospital Foundation, The Ohio Arts Council, and many local businesses and individuals.

The ASO, with Symone Harcum, will repeat the Mozart pieces at the historic Ohio Theatre in Loudonville on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit ltacticketleap.com.