It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Barbara L. Jeffries on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 as she was surrounded by many of her loved ones.

Barb or Grandma Barb as she was affectionately known to many was the daughter of George L. and Thelma E. (Wilson) Swineford. She was born January 5, 1937 in Ashland and was a Mansfield resident her entire life. She was employed as a dietician at Richland Hospital for 35 years and also in housekeeping at Mansfield General for about five years.

Barb was a strong, independent and loving grandmother who truly loved her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, especially Westerns, and loved cats.

She is survived by her daughters, Jill (Jim) Battisti, Jackie (Lester) Beasley and Lisa Bloom; 16 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; a sister, Marty (Keith) Kareff; and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews whom all loved her dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Edward F. Jeffries III; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Woods; a sister, Jean Ann (Merv) Shaffner; and an uncle, Park (Helen) Wilson.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Little Washington Congregational Church, 2323 Washington Road South, Mansfield, Ohio 44903 conducted by Pastor Mike Ziadeh.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Richland County, 3025 Park Avenue West, Ontario, Ohio 44906.

