GALION — Galion Community Theatre has announced the highly anticipated production of “The Rocky Horror Show,” a dynamic musical sensation that will captivate audiences this Halloween season.

Directed by Anna Matney and Todd Price, this iconic production promises an electrifying experience for fans of this cult classic.

“The Rocky Horror Show” has become a cultural phenomenon, known for its vibrant mix of sci-fi, rock and roll, and outrageous comedy.

Galion Community Theatre is located at 127 Harding Way West, Galion, Ohio.

Penned by Richard O’Brien, the show follows the journey of Brad and Janet, a newly engaged couple who stumble upon a bizarre castle during a storm.

Little do they know, their lives are about to take a thrilling turn, filled with mesmerizing characters, unforgettable music, and a story that pushes boundaries.

Galion Community Theatre is bringing this legendary musical to life. The production boasts a talented cast selected from the local community, each embracing their roles with passion and creativity.

With great costumes, fun choreography, and a live band, “The Rocky Horror Show” promises to deliver an experience that audiences won’t soon forget.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be directing The Rocky Horror Show at the Galion Community Theatre,” Matney said. “This show is an absolute blast, and we’ve assembled an incredibly talented team of performers, musicians, and technicians who are embracing the spirit of this cult classic.

“Audiences can expect an immersive and unforgettable theatrical journey!”

Performances for The Rocky Horror Show will take place on the following dates:

Oct. 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 28, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 5, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Tickets for this thrilling production are $15. Due to the mature content of “The Rocky Horror Show,” parental guidance is required for children under the age of 17.

As regular fans of Rocky know, there is an interactive component to the production. GCT will have optional add-ons to your ticket to take part in the immersive experience.

For just $5 more, GCT will provide a bag and instructions on how to interact with the show.

No outside items may be brought in for this purpose in order to maintain the theatre’s facility.

This production is made possible by local sponsors. “The Rocky Horror Show” is presented by Hydranamics, A Division of Carter Machine Company, and Supported by RavensCloak Reiki & Treasures.

The production is made possible in part by contributions from the Ohio Arts Council.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the unforgettable Rocky Horror phenomenon at the Galion Community Theatre.

Secure your tickets today by visiting www.galiontheatre.org/tickets or by calling 419-468-2662.