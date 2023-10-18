SHELBY — The Pioneer Board of Education took the following actions at Monday night’s meeting:

Approved a contract with Mansfield City Schools for a Tutor for Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital Home Instruction.

Accepted grants as follows:

Carl D. Perkins – $358,988.61.

The Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act was reauthorized in 2018 under the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act (Perkins V).

Congress appropriates roughly $1.3 billion annually in State formula grants for the development and implementation of career and technical education (CTE) programs.

Public School Preschool – $102,000.

Accepted donations as follows:

Ms. Lisa Heiser, (Crestline), a generous donation of scrubs and clothing items with a value of $500 for the Pioneer Sharing Closet.

Pepperidge Farms (Willard), a donation of snacks with a value of $400 for Pioneer’s Sharing Closet for students in need.

From the Village of Crestline, a monetary donation of $400. This monetary donation will be deposited in the Rotary Fund for the Performing Arts program and used for educational supplies/activities in this program.

Ms. Dawn Wright-Smith, (Charleston, S.C.), a monetary donation of $30 for the Pioneer Alumni Endowment Fund. This fund is used for annual student scholarships.

Approval of student participation in competitive events as follows:

FFA National Convention, Nov. 1 to 4, 2023, Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Approval of student participation in SkillsUSA Fall Leadership Conference, Nov. 9 and 10, 2023.

Adopted Resolution 18-23 to establish a community partner and a community-based mental-health provider for Student Wellness and Success funds.

Approved tax abatement agreements with the City of Ontario.

Accepted the resignation of Melinda Owen, Payroll Clerk, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

Approved employment of Melinda Owen as Secretary to the Superintendent and Board of Education effective Jan. 1, 2024.

Pioneer BOE meets on the third Monday at 6 p.m. of each month in the Board Room.

