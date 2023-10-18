BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 17.

Oct. 17

8:31 a.m. A report of a suspicious vehicle on Arch Dr was investigated.

10:22 a.m. Officers assisted the Crawford Land Bank in the 200 block of E Mary St.

10:36 a.m. A report of an abandoned bike in the 200 block of N Highland Ave was received.

3:38 p.m. Officers assisted Ohio State Patrol in the 1800 block of Marion Rd.

3:40 p.m. Officers investigated a vandalism in the 900 block of Hopley Ave.

4:35 p.m. Officers performed a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:59 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 300 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

5:20 p.m. Officers investigated a trespass in the 200 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:25 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 300 block of E. Charles St.

5:42 p.m. Justin Stratton, 34, was arrested for a warrant with Crawford County Sheriff’s office. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

5:44 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 600 block of E. Warren St.

6:11 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for manner of driving in the area of Jones St. and Woodlawn Ave.

6:19 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 200 block of Norton Way.

6:27 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

7:32 p.m. Officers investigated a one vehicle accident in the area of E. Beal Ave. and Isaac Beal Rd.

7:40 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 500 block of S. Sandusky Ave.

9:09 p.m. K9 Capone assisted Galion Police Department in the 1200 block of Harding E. Way in Galion.

11:15 p.m. A verbal warning for stop bar and stop sign was issued in the area of Spring St. and Rensselaer St.

11:21 p.m. Officers responded to a 911 hang up in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.