MANSFIELD — The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is seeking the public’s help in finding these four individuals as part of its Fugitives of the Week list.

What was previously known as Most Wanted has been changed to Fugitives of the Week, at the request of local authorities.

Gage Trussel (Swoape)

Reward money is available for information directly leading to an arrest.

Gage Trussel (Swoape), 19, is 136 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of Strangulation.

Authorities say he has ties to Mansfield and Ashland areas.

Kristen Nickelson

Kristen Nickelson, 30, is 5-foot-8, 160 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Richland County Sheriff’s Office on the charge of illegal conveyance.

Officials say she has ties to the Bucyrus area.

Dezden Fultz

Dezden Fultz, 33, is 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is wanted by the U.S Marshals and Ohio Department of Corrections for tampering with evidence.

Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Calvin Brooks, 52, is 5-foot-8, 225 pounds.

Calvin Brooks

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Brooks is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richland County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation on the original charge of felony aggravated burglary.

Authorities say he has ties to the Mansfield area.

Anyone with information concerning any of these fugitives can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force office at 419-774-3565 or the tip line at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip at the following webpage http://www.usmarshals.gov/district/oh-n/index.html.

People also can text the keyword “WANTED” and send a tip to 847411.