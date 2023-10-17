MANSFIELD — To align with its mission of affordability and accessibility, The Ohio State University Mansfield is covering the $60 application fee for first-year applicants who apply directly to the Mansfield campus between Oct. 15 and Dec. 15.

In order to have the $60 application fee waived, just enter fee waiver code UFWREG4 on the online application and submit a complete application (online application plus transcript sent from your high school) to Ohio State Mansfield by Dec. 15.

In addition to a free application, you will receive automatic consideration for scholarships and a quick admission decision.

If you have never attended college, you are guaranteed admission to Ohio State Mansfield if you are an Ohio resident with a degree from an accredited high school or a GED.

This fee waiver code is exclusively available for first-year regional campus applicants.

Qualified transfer students must have — at the time of application — a cumulative GPA of 2.0 (on a 4.0 scale) on all college course work earned after high school graduation.

Home-schooled applicants must submit an approved “excuse from attendance” verification (or equivalent) provided by a local school district or state official. Refer to the Ohio Department of Education website to determine the specific documentation needed.

To learn more, visit mansfield.osu.edu/story/apply-free