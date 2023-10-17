BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 13 to 16.

Oct. 16

8:17 a.m. Officers made a welfare check in the 600 block of Myers St.

8:51 a.m. A report of a suspicious person in the area of Kaler and Oakwood Aves was investigated.

9:27 a.m. Officers took a shoplift report in the 100 block of S Sandusky Ave.

10:05 a.m. A disturbance in the 200 block of E Liberty St was investigated.

10:33 a.m. Officers conducted follow up investigation in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

11:37 a.m. A parking complaint in the 700 block of S Walnut St was investigated.

11:44 a.m. A report of a minor accident in the 900 block of E Warren St was investigated.

12:11 p.m. Officers attempted to assist citizens in the 600 block of Hopley Ave.

1:06 p.m. An E Warren St resident reported vandalism to their property.

2:04 p.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of E Rensselaer St.

2:21 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 800 block of Hopley Ave.

4:02 p.m. Officers assisted a motorist with a vehicle lockout in the area of Washington Square.

4:17 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 200 block of E. Oakwood Ave.

4:25 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 500 block of S. Highland Ave.

4:43 p.m. Officers investigated a fight in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

4:46 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of W. Charles St. and Spring St.

5:03 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s office in the 2100 block of Winchester West Rd.

5:28 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a theft report.

5:32 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

6:31 p.m. Officers performed a welfare check in the 500 block of W. Southern Ave.

6:48 p.m. Officers investigated a juvenile complaint in the 800 block of S. East St.

7:05 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1100 block of W. Mansfield St.

7:09 p.m. James Turner, 47, was arrested in the area of Whetstone St. and Beal Ave. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center.

7:49 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1700 block of Marion Rd.

8:01 p.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for manner of driving in the area of S. East St. and Charles St.

8:19 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 1100 block of Tiffin St.

9:03 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Whetstone St.

Oct. 17

12:24 a.m. Officers responded to a drug-related call in the 400 block of E. Southern Ave.

12:40 a.m. Officers investigated a domestic issue in the 200 block of E. Liberty St.

3:04 a.m. Officers responded to a non-injury auto accident in the area of Hopley Ave. and Dundee Tr.