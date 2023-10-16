It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our son Victor. He lost his life to addiction and mental health. Vic went to N.C. State to be a mathematician. He taught math and also tutored there as well before coming down with sickness.

He is survived by his parents, step-parents, and his brothers. The family would like to thank his lifetime friend Jacob from Dublin for going to the ends of the earth to reach out and help Victor and family.

We would also like to thank Smalls Funeral Home for assisting with his services. Victor was directly cremated There will be no calling hours. He was 33.

Funeral Home: Smalls funeral home

Website: www.SmallsFuneralHome.com