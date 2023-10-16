ONTARIO — Hadassah Morrison said JDM Outdoors carries “everything to make your outdoor dreams come true.”

The sales center manager celebrated JDM Outdoors’ expansion in Richland County with director of people and culture Patrick Miller and community leaders on Friday morning.

The business carries sheds, barns, pergolas, playsets, outdoor furniture and more. The company also has building teams for homes, cabins and commercial development.

The new location is five acres, which allows the company to display more sheds and backyard accessories. It was previously located on Lewis Road and is now at 4003 Park Ave. West across from Brown Derby Road House.

“We;re trying to create a great customer experience for people here in Ontario and Richland County,” Miller said. “We’ve been in this area for a number of years and Richland County has been fantastic to us and treated us very well.

“We try to invest in people and put them over products and everything else.”

Miller said JDM has 16 locations across Ohio, West Virginia and western Pennsylvania. The company also has an unmanned display location on Ashland Road in Madison Township.

Based in Millersburg, Ohio, JDM Structures launched one of the industry’s fully customizable virtual shed builders. At JDMShedBuilder.com, homeowners can create, edit and order a shed.

Morrison estimated the company’s top sellers in the area are sheds, swingsets and outdoor furniture.

“Decks, pergolas, swingsets, barns, garages — you name it, we have it covered,” she said. “Everything you need to have a little paradise in your backyard.”

All purchases come with free delivery and installation.

JDM Outdoors is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The location will always have a staff member to answer questions or help people complete purchases.

Information about products and availability are online at JDMStructures.com. Customers can also reach the store at 419-529-9887.