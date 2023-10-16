On October 13, 2023, the clouds parted, and the Lord lifted our beloved Donna Sue Harbaugh into heaven.

Donna Sue was born in Ashland Kentucky in 1940 to parents B. Frank and Elizabeth (Blair) Maynard. She graduated from Ft. Gay High School in 1957 and was a member of the National Honor Society.

Donna Sue Maynard married the love of her life, Paul Eugene Harbaugh Jr., in 1971. They were married 49 loving years until his passing in 2020. Donna came from a small family. Most family gatherings were spent in Mansfield with her husband’s family, all of whom will miss her dearly. Donna Sue had lived in Florida, California, West Virginia and ended up in Ohio in 1969. She moved to Mansfield in 1971 when she married and made her home with her husband.

Donna’s spiritual journey was very important to her. She was a member of Trinity Grace Fellowship Church. Donna’s church community was a large part of her life. She enjoyed taking part in many volunteer activities such as the annual rummage sale. Her charitable kindness didn’t end there. She also volunteered for the Renaissance Theatre and the Mansfield Playhouse. She was probably best known for using her master crocheting and knitting skills making baby blankets and hats for the Richland Pregnancy Center, making hats and gloves for the homeless and school age children, and lap blankets for area nursing homes.

Donna Sue’s premier crafting skills and her creativity didn’t stop with the crochet hooks and knitting needles. She was also a master at the sewing machine, a craft she loved to share with her daughter Leslie. If anyone in the family needed something made, Donna was up to the task. Clothes, curtains, placemats, you name it, she could make it.

Charitable, generous, creative, and loving are just a few of her qualities that will be greatly missed. Left to remember a great life lived is her daughter, Leslie Harbaugh; grandchildren, Corey (Bethany) Allen and Kaitlyn Potts; great-grandson, Jayden Allen; cousin, Lisa Landen; Margie Shull and other dear friends; and her in-laws, the Harbaugh, Cassel, Turner & Parry families.

In addition to her husband, Donna Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brother, David B. Maynard; great-granddaughter, Ellie Allen; aunt, Elaine Ratliff; and cousin, Sandra New.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at Trinity Grace Fellowship, 1592 Grace Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44905 conducted by Pastor Larry Carnes with additional visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in Mansfield Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Wappner Funeral Directors – Mansfield

Website: www.wappner.com