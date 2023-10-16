MANSFIELD — Pay attention to your paper absentee ballot if you requested one from the Richland County Board of Elections.

There are races and issues on both sides, according to local elections Director Matt Finfgeld.

“Every Richland County voter who requested a paper ballot by mail will have two pages for their paper ballot, front and back to the first page and the front of the second page,” Finfgeld said Monday morning.

Some voters had used social media to raise concerns since early voting began Oct. 11, thinking their ballots were incomplete for the Nov. 7 general election.

“State Issue 2 is on the back of the first page on all ballots in Richland County,” Finfgeld said.

“Only voters in the Village of Lexington will have a front and back to both pages because of the three charter amendments proposed in Lexington,” he said.

In addition to absentee paper ballots, in-person early voting is also underway at the Richland County Board of Elections offices at 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 101.

In-person voting can be done weekdays through Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Early voting on Oct. 31 will be from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., which is also the last day to apply for an absentee ballot by mail.

Early voting continues in the first week of November, including Nov. 1-3 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Early, in-person voting ends Nov. 5 at 5 p.m.

Residents with questions can call the local elections board at 419-774-5530 or visit board website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/richland/.