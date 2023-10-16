BUCYRUS — Bucyrus Police officers filed these reports from Oct. 13 to 16.

Oct. 13

8:07 a.m. A report of an attempted vehicle break in was made in the 300 block of Charlotte St.

9:31 a.m. A person stopped on station to speak with an Officer regarding telecommunications harassment.

9:51 a.m. Officers were requested for a welfare check in the 200 block of E Warren St.

10:15 a.m. Officers took a dog bite report in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

11 a.m. A report of an attempted vehicle break-in was made in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

11:15 a.m. Officers assisted the Crawford County Sheriffs Office in the 900 block of E. Mansfield St.

11:48 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 100 block of Hill St.

12:21 p.m. A golf cart was inspected in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

12:51 p.m. Officers investigated a car alarm in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

2:06 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 400 block of N Sandusky Ave.

2:44 p.m. Officers responded to a parking complaint in the 100 block of Plymouth St.

3:17 p.m. Officers attempted to preform a legal service in the 400 block of W. Charles St.

3:27 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of Heritage Circle.

3:51 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:15 p.m. A private property accident report was taken in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

4:17 p.m. Officers spoke with a subject on station reference an ongoing issue.

5:18 p.m. Officers investigated an injury accident in the area of State Route 19 and Crestline Rd.

6:40 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 100 block of W. Mansfield St.

6:42 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of Plymouth St and Earl St.

6:58 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an accident in the 100 block of Wayne Ave.

7:25 p.m. Officers responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 100 block of E. Liberty St.

9:06 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 open line in the 400 block of E. Southern Ave.

9:41 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of State Route 98.

9:43 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 open line in the area of East St and Rensselaer St.

10:21 p.m. Officers searched an open building in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

Oct. 14

12:03 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the S Spring St and Rensselaer St area.

12:08 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the Hopley Ave and Walnut St area.

12:09 a.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the River St and Tiffin St area.

12:15 a.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the W Rensselaer St and Poplar St area.

12:32 a.m. Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the Tiffin St and Hill St area.

12:50 a.m. Officers took a report of a fight in the 100 block of Washington Sq.

1:09 a.m. Officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of W Mansfield St.

2 a.m. A report of a reckless driver was made in the 1600 block of Marion Rd.

2:13 a.m. Officers took a report of an assault in the 600 block of N Sandusky Ave.

2:13 a.m. Officers assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol in the Tiffin St and Irving St area.

4:07 a.m. Officers investigated a theft in the 400 block of N Sandusky Ave.

8:21 a.m. Officers investigated a report of a barking dog in the 800 block of S Poplar St.

8:23 a.m. Officers took a report of a vehicles entered overnight in the 500 block of Euclid Ave.

11:14 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lock out in the 100 block of Allen Ave.

11:29 a.m. Officers mediated a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Arrowhead Dr.

11:45 a.m. A private property accident was investigated in the 500 block of S Sandusky Ave.

12:14 p.m. Officers took a report of dog bite in the 700 block of Wilbur St.

2:49 p.m. Officers investigated a shoplift in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:06 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic compliant in the 1800 block of E. Mansfield St.

4:10 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with an ongoing investigation.

4:45 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

5:28 p.m. Officers investigated a 911 hang up in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

6:16 p.m. Officers investigated a traffic complaint in the 1000 block of Tiffin St.

6:48 p.m. Officers assisted a subject on station with a civil matter.

7:30 p.m. Officers performed a legal service in the 400 block of W. Charles St.

7:55 p.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 100 block of E. Kilbourne Dr.

10:29 p.m. Officers investigated a suspicious person in the 1000 block of Lavina Ave.

10:38 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 3500 block of State Route 98.

Oct. 15

1:02 a.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for an equipment violation in the 400 block of N. Sandusky Ave.

1:39 a.m. A motorist was given a verbal warning for their manner of driving in the area of S. Poplar St. and Marion Rd.

2:48 a.m. Officers investigated a false alarm drop in the 1300 block of E. Mansfield St.

3:02 a.m. Officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 1500 block of N Sandusky Ave.

3:03 a.m. Officers checked the welfare of some pedestrians in the E Mansfield St and Whetstone St.

10:22 a.m. James Stiner, 43, was arrested in the 500 block of S East St on a warrant. He was transported to the Crawford County Justice Center to be held for court.

12:44 p.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 600 block of Woodlawn Ave.

2:54 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Spring St.

3:40 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the 800 block of S. East St.

3:48 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 400 block of Emerson St.

4:16 p.m. Officers investigated a barking dog complaint in the area of Rogers St and Osman St.

4:22 p.m. Officers took a larceny report in the 900 block of Reid St.

4:38 p.m. Officers investigated a disturbance in the area of Sandusky Ave and Dusley St.

5:08 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 200 block of Woodlawn Ave.

6:17 p.m. Officers assisted Crawford County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Spore Brandywine Rd and Bethel Rd.

6:24 p.m. A false alarm was reported in the 500 block of E. Southern Ave.

7:08 p.m. Officers investigated a barking dog complaint in the 800 block of Rogers St.

7:58 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Woodrow Ave and Dudley St.

9:17 p.m. A traffic complaint was investigated in the area of Poplar St and Warren St.

9:41 p.m. A verbal traffic warning was issued in the area of Walnut St and Charles St.

Oct. 16

12:27 a.m. A false alarm was reported in the 1300 block of E. Mansfield St.

5:13 a.m. Officers assisted with a vehicle lockout in the 200 block of Heritage Circle.