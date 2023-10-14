Vivian Jean Mills of Mansfield passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was 81 years old.

She was born May 20, 1942, in Mansfield, Ohio, to the late William and Vivian (Shields) Moritz. Vivian was a loving wife and mother and was considered to be the “rock” of their family. She met Robbin Mills 67 years ago and they were married for 63 years. Vivian loved to cook and bake and was a cook with Mansfield City Schools for several years. Most of all, being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was her priority. She loved boating and for many years, she and Robbin had a home at Lake Erie and they enjoyed many family get-togethers. She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church.

Vivian is survived by her husband, Robbin Mills; two sons, Mike (Nicole) Mills and David (Anna Ardis) Mills; grandchildren, Anthony Mills and Amber (Thomas) Dornbusch; a great-grandchild, Levi Dornbusch; a sister, JoAnn Sferro; a step brother, Tom (Shelly) Tipul; and a sister-in-law, Betty Mills.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Pam Wharton, Bill Moritz and Janet Hale; step father, Thomas Tipul; and three brothers-in-law, Jim, Tom and Jerry Mills.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Mansfield, 98 S. Diamond St. The funeral will be held in the funeral home on Friday at 10:00 a.m. with Father Joe Ashby officiating. She will be laid to rest in Lantz Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Grace Episcopal Church Food Pantry.

