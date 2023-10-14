MANSFIELD — Mansfield Correctional Institution officer Terry Burke earned a statewide honor this week.

State Sen. Mark Romanchuk (R-Ontario) honored Burke, recipient of the 2023 Ronald C. Marshall Award from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, as its Correctional Officer of the Year.

Burke has served as a correction officer at the Mansfield Correctional Institution for the past t10 years.

“This accomplishment is a justifiable source of pride and an excellent reflection not only on Terry Burke but also on his family and his facility,” Romanchuk said.

“His diligence, enthusiasm, and sterling work ethic have enhanced Ohio’s justice system, and his devotion to duty has gained him the gratitude of his peers and of the community he has so capably served.”

Burke was recognized by his peers for his consistently sound judgement, utmost efficiency and competence.

His efforts have helped to guarantee a high level of success for all projects with which he has been involved.

Burke has been extremely conscientious in discharging his diverse and challenging responsibilities, and his impressive ability to remain calm under pressure has averted many an adverse outcome.