ASHLAND — An Ashland County Sheriff’s deputy, convicted last week for dereliction of duty, is still employed by the law enforcement agency.

Cynthia Benner, a 30-year employee at ACSO, was convictd on one of four dereliction of duty charges on Oct. 6 after a three-day jury trial at Ashland Municipal Court.

A week later, Benner still works for the agency. ACSO Chief Deputy Dave Blake on Tuesday said no department disciplinary decision has been made.

“We are meeting with the union to discuss the situation. Currently. she is still employed and working,” Blake said in an email.

Deputy Cynthia Benner

Blake did not respond to further requests for comment.

The union, Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association (OPBA), did not respond to a request for comment.

The agency’s most current contract between OPBA and employees does not spell out grounds for dismissal.

Benner works as a deputy at the Ashland County Jail, a position she’s worked since January.

Before working at the jail, Benner worked as a sergeant in ACSO’s enforcement division.

Blake demoted her to deputy on Jan. 4, suspended her from the force for 30 days and reassigned her to the jail because of the investigation into dereliction of duty allegations at the time.

She was officially charged in connection with four incidents on March 2 and pleaded not guilty on March 10.

Court records show that counts two and three were dismissed. A jury found her not guilty on count four.

On count one, however, the jury found her guilty. The specific charge stemmed from a Nov. 8, 2022, incident in which Benner waited to respond to an urgent backup call from another officer.

Her attorney, Cassandra Mayer, did not respond to a request for comment.