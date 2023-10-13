MANSFIELD — Restored Visions, Hope Alignment (Faith Temple Church of God in Christ, Providence Baptist Church, Kingdom Grace Fellowship Church, Maddox Memorial Temple COGIC, and Latter Rain Church of God in Christ) in collaboration with the North End Community Improvement Collaborative (NECIC), and several other community organizations will present the North End Job Fair, on Saturday, Oct. 21.

This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Mansfield Richland County Public Library, 43 W. 3rd St., Mansfield.

This FREE event will be open to the public.

There will be a Part II of this job fair where employers and employees will be brought together on Dec. 2, at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center, 890 W. 4th St., Mansfield.

More details will be forthcoming on Part II of this event.

The job fair will also offer workshops and presentations from Mechanics Bank, Third Street Family Health Services, NECIC, Mansfield UMADAOP (Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program), Mansfield City Schools Career Tech Program, and Tea Talk.

The goal of the job fair is to help potential employees and job seekers secure productive and well-paying jobs.

In addition, the in-person workshops will help people who have been incarcerated gain the skills they need to get jobs, including how to talk about their criminal records, resume writing and preparing for interviews.

For more information about the event, please contact Carla James, Restored Visions Co-Founder at 419-573-9895 or clynettejames@yahoo.com.

Workshop Topics include: