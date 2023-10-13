Columbus Northland controlled the action to earn an impressive 37-12 win against Columbus Whetstone in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 13.

The first quarter gave Columbus Northland a 7-0 lead over Columbus Whetstone.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 16-6 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Columbus Northland jumped to a 23-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Columbus Northland and Columbus Whetstone faced off on Sept. 8, 2022 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

In recent action on Oct. 5, Columbus Northland faced off against Columbus Mifflin and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Linden-Mckinley on Oct. 5 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

