Columbus Whetstone topped Columbus Linden-Mckinley 32-30 in a tough tilt on Oct. 5 in Ohio football.

The last time Columbus Whetstone and Columbus Linden-Mckinley played in a 31-30 game on Oct. 13, 2022.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Linden-Mckinley faced off against Columbus Beechcroft and Columbus Whetstone took on Columbus Grandview Heights on Sept. 22 at Columbus Whetstone High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.