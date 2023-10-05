Columbus Northland’s defense throttled Columbus Mifflin, resulting in a 34-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 5.

Columbus Northland moved in front of Columbus Mifflin 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Vikings’ offense roared in front for a 21-0 lead over the Punchers at halftime.

Columbus Northland jumped to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Columbus Mifflin faced off against Columbus Centennial and Columbus Northland took on Columbus East on Sept. 21 at Columbus Northland High School.

