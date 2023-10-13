A suffocating defense helped North Baltimore handle Crestline 39-0 in Ohio high school football on Oct. 13.

North Baltimore opened with a 26-0 advantage over Crestline through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

North Baltimore thundered to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, North Baltimore and Crestline faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Crestline High School.

In recent action on Sept. 29, Crestline faced off against Upper Scioto Valley.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.