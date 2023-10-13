ASHLAND — The Eagles dodged a bullet last week, but can’t afford any more self-inflicted wounds.

Ashland travels to Midland, Mich., on Saturday to tangle with Northwood in a Great Midwest Athletic Conference showdown that could go a long way in determining how the title chase plays out.

AU (3-3, 3-1) is one of three teams trailing GMAC leader Tiffin by a game with five weeks remaining. Northwood (2-4, 2-2) is two games back, but stunned Findlay 33-30 at home last week.

The Timberwolves are just 2-2 inside the friendly confines of Hantz Stadium, but one of those losses was a 34-27 heart-breaker to Tiffin in mid-September. Northwood led that game 27-18 in the third quarter but was outscored 16-0 in the final 20 minutes.

“They are playing inspired at home. They’re a different team at home. By all rights they should have beat Tiffin.,” AU coach Doug Geiser said. “They’re playing with a different energy. They’re playing with a lot of confidence.”

Northwood ranks third in the GMAC in scoring offense and fourth in total offense, averaging 27.2 points and 344.5 yards per game. The Timberwolves are even better at home, averaging 37.0 points and 380.5 yards per game.

“It might be something similar to us. We always kind of play inspired at home, too,” Geiser said. “There’s definitely a sense of familiarity in your preparation.

“When you travel, it’s tough to win on any field in college football.”

Northwood quarterback Jacob Barlage threw for 257 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win over Findlay, including the game-winning 10-yarder to Bryan Kinley with just 19 seconds remaining. Kinley was one of three receivers with at least five catches and 50 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, Ashland dispatched Walsh 21-7 despite committing nine penalties for 75 yards and dropping five passes.

“That wasn’t us,” Geiser said. “The guys persevered.”

Quarterback Trevor Bycznski completed 15-of-28 passes for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Running back Larry Martin rushed for 131 yards.

“It was a little bit frustrating to say the least,” Martin said of Ashland’s lack of offensive continuity. “I knew we could run the ball. We were getting push up front.”

Ashland’s defense limited Walsh to 253 yards, 90 of which came on the Cavaliers’ lone scoring drive. The Eagles have limited their last two opponents to a combined 13 points.

“The defense is playing light’s out, as always,” Geiser said. From talking to coach (Tim) Rose (AU’s defensive coordinator), he said that they are definitely the best offense we’ve faced since Tiffin.

‘It’s going to be a unique challenge.”